Chris Jericho Blasts MJF in Tweet After Promo on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho has made it clear that he’s sticking with AEW and the company’s President Tony Khan following comments made by MJF during this week’s Dynamite.

Appearing on the show, MJF blasted Khan and AEW, claiming that is being taken for granted by the promotion.

MJF begged Tony Khan to fire him and has teased joining WWE when his current contract expires in January 2024.

While Jericho didn’t reference MJF by name, he did speak about “certain talents” who feel they’re under-compensated” and said that someone like this may not be as good as they think.

The former AEW World Champion also praised Tony Khan as the best boss he’s worked for and said a talent who leaves AEW will be begging to come back.

For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 3, 2022

MJF and AEW: Work or Shoot?

Part of MJF’s appeal is that he refuses to break character, even during interviews or meet & greets with fans.

This has led many to question whether MJF is genuinely angry at AEW, or if this is just part of his character to rile up the company’s loyal fanbase.

It has been reported that while MJF did receive a pay rise from his initial AEW contract, he is still earning far less than signings made over the past year.

MJF may be a ratings draw for AEW, but it’s said he’s earning less than CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and other ex-WWE talents.

On the other hand, some have suggested that allowing MJF to cut this promo this week is a sign that the situation is a work, or at the very least that what was a real problem has now been resolved but turned into a work.