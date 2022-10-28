Chris Jericho Told CM Punk he is a Cancer After AEW All Out Fight

CM Punk wanted wrestlers who have an issue with him to speak to him face-to-face, and Chris Jericho certainly did that.

During the AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum, Punk had explosive comments for AEW’s EVPs The Elite, former best friend Colt Cabana and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Backstage, a fight broke out which resulted in Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and others being suspended.

Cancer

AEW’s roster is reported to be ‘anti-Punk’ at this time, with many believing he has proven to be toxic to the company.

Fightful Select was told by numerous sources that after the fight, Chris Jericho confronted Punk and was extremely unhappy with what had happened.

Jericho told Punk that he is a cancer to the AEW locker room, and that he has been detrimental to the company.

While Punk’s response was not captured verbatim, the two-time former AEW World Champion effectively told Jericho that it wasn’t his business and he should leave.

When Fightful reached out to Jericho and AEW regarding the matter, they did not hear back, but sources close to Punk confirmed the interaction happened.

After the heated words between the two, Jericho, fresh off an All Out win over Bryan Danielson, appeared on the media scrum.

Time’s Up for Punk

This week, it was reported that AEW’s third-party investigation into the All Out fight has concluded.

On his Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer said it was obvious by this week’s Dynamite who has been punished and who hasn’t.

While Dynamite saw no mention or sighting of Punk, a promo package aired highlighting the return of the Elite.

There have been talks that AEW will buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract, but fear he will sign with WWE.