Chris Jericho Talks Going Public About his Niece Being Bullied at School

Chris Jericho stood up for every victim of bullying by publishing a video of his niece being attacked at school, the AEW star has claimed.

Last month, Jericho shared a concerning video that showed his niece being attacked outside Mulrennan Middle School while a gathering of other students watched.

Jericho also claimed that Hillsborough County Public Schools had ignored the pleas of his family for help and threatened to take this incident to ABC Action News and WFLA.

During an interview with KTLA, Jericho explained his reasoning for sharing the footage online.

“My niece was bullied very badly in Tampa, there’s video of it which is very brutal. I wanted to try and put some light to it, not just because she’s my niece, but because the situation was horrible. I wanted to stand up for her and everybody else that’s been bullied, every other kid that doesn’t have a famous uncle who can go on Twitter and post that video.”

Jericho added that while the school has taken action, this only came about because of him posting the video online.

“They patted themselves on the back after disciplining the bully. There are warning signs that need to be moved on, and need to be addressed. Action needs to be taken.”

Jericho last competed at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 where the Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and Jon Moxley.

Thanks to eWrestlingNews for the transcription.