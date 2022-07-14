Chris Jericho Bringing Back Old Gimmick on AEW Dynamite Next Week

Chris Jericho will be bringing back a fan favorite gimmick for his upcoming grudge match with Eddie Kingston.

On the July 20 episode of Fyter Fight week two for Dynamite, Jericho and Kingston will collide in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage.

This rivalry has been brewing for months and has been quite personal. Despite his team scoring a win over the Jericho Appreciation Society at Blood & Guts, Kingston wants to make Jericho bleed for all that he’s done to his friends such as Ruby Soho.

Painmaker Returns

(via AEW)

Chris Jericho has been presenting himself as a sports entertainer since going back to a heel role on AEW TV. He’s also been dubbing himself as a “wizard,” throwing fireballs in the face of his foes.

During a promo on the July 13 episode of Fyter Fest Dynamite, Jericho revealed that he wil be bringing back his Painamker gimmick for the Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston.

Is the Mad King #EddieKingston ready for #ThePainmaker? It's Barbed Wire Everywhere according to Jericho ???#AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/erhygZMi0A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

During a backstage interview in response to Jericho, Kingston promised to hurt his fierce rival. Ruby Soho was seen in an arm sling after Tay Conti slammed a car door on her hand last week.