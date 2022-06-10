Chris Jericho & WWE Superstar Get Into Heated Face-to-Face Confrontation

AEW star Chris Jericho and a WWE talent recently ran into each other and things got heated.

The May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite took place inside the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. The event featured matches in the Owen Hart Cup.

During that episode, Jericho had a verbal showdown with William Regal.

After the show, Jericho had a real-life argument with a current WWE Superstar.

Chris Jericho & MVP Have Tense Encounter

(via WWE)

MVP lives in Houston and he was aware that AEW was coming to town. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jericho and MVP ran into each other at a hotel around 1 a.m. This was while Jericho was speaking to Matt Hardy.

Apparently, there was a huge argument between the two. Their beef stems from a falling out they had about 18 months ago.

Things didn’t get physical between the two, but at one point Jericho reportedly told MVP that he doesn’t fight jobbers. This was said to have enraged the WWE onscreen manager.