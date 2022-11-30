Chris Jericho’s Son Comments on Possibly Becoming a Pro-Wrestler

Chris Jericho has accomplished plenty in the world of professional wrestling, but he won’t be the start of a wrestling dynasty.

Among his accomplishments, Jericho was the first WWE Undisputed Champion and is a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, a record that has stood since 2008.

Joining AEW in 2019, the Canadian veteran became the first AEW World Champion that same year, and is currently in his first reign as Ring of Honor World Champion.

One-Man Dynasty

Pro-Wrestling is filled with second-generation talent, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Hook, and the Gunn Club.

Ash Irvine, Jericho’s 19-year-old son, won’t be adding his name to that list, as he doesn’t believe wrestling is in his future.

Speaking to Jim Varsallone, Ash said that he has flirted with the idea of wrestling, but knows he isn’t the right fit.

“It’s always been something that I like to think about. But I think deep down, I know it’s not for me. My grandpa played hockey, my dad does wrestling, and I’m not going to do either. I’m going to do my own thing.” Ash Irvine.

Irvine’s grandfather, Ted Irvine, is a retired professional hockey player, best known for his time with the New York Rangers.

Fishing

With wrestling and hockey seemingly off the table, Ash Irvine’s future may be in the world of fishing.

The 19-year-old is an avid fisherman, and has appeared on his father’s Talk is Jericho podcast, where he is introduced as ‘Ash the Fishing Expert.’

His fishing expertise was hinted at strongly at the end of his interview with Varsallone, where Irvine was shown at a creek, fishing pole in hand.

