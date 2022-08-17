Another Former WWE Superstar Wants to Join AEW

Another former WWE Superstar is hoping to become All Elite in the near future.

The AEW roster features a healthy mix of homegrown talent, former WWE stars and legends. Competitors such as PAC, Malakai Black, Andrade, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are just some of the names who joined Tony Khan’s promotion hoping to show fans their true potential.

Miro is a great example of a former WWE star who has taken advantage of the creative freedom offered by AEW. Having reinvented himself as The Redeemer, Miro has done a commendable job establishing a new character that is completely different from his former persona, Rusev.

God’s Favorite Champion has long spoken about his hot, flexible wife. After countless references to his better half, it sounds like former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (Lana) is itching to get back to business.

Lana Wants to Join AEW

CJ Perry appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Busted Open Radio and spoke about Miro’s success in AEW.

Miro was courted by Julia Hart to join the House of Black faction last week on Dynamite. He rejected the offer, but the interaction caught Perry’s attention.

According to Perry, she didn’t like seeing Hart proposition her man. She was so enraged by the interaction that she was ready to retaliate with violence.

“I’m not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the shit out of her.” – CJ Perry on Julia Hart

She wasn’t done venting about what she wants to do to Julia Hart. Perry continued, “She does all these cute pictures on Instagram and her vibe is very House of Black, then she shows up in a blazer. I will literally dropkick her in the face.”

CJ Perry was asked if she’d be interested in working with Miro in AEW. As we saw in WWE, the married couple has undeniable on-screen chemistry.

“Hopefully, I get a chance to do that,” she said. “I’d love to do something with Miro in AEW. We’ll see what happens.”

Miro Comments on Lana Joining AEW

Miro spoke with WhatCulture last month and had this to say about his wife possibly joining AEW:

“You never know. She’s really focused on CJPerry.com, her website, and everything it has to do with. She’s doing movies, she’s producing movies, so she’s really, really busy. But like I said in my interview, it’s about my god, my gold and my gorgeous wife.”

He says he and his wife have always been “money” wherever they’ve gone, whether it’s pro wrestling, reality television or online digital content.

“In my mind, in The Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually and walk through fools together.”