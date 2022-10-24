CJ ‘Lana’ Perry Reveals Much Different Original Plans for Table Storyline

CJ Perry was not punished by WWE for her husband Miro joining All Elite Wrestling, despite what some have claimed.

In 2020, months after his April 15, release, Miro joined AEW where he is a one-time TNT Champion.

Perry herself was released from WWE in June 2021, with her high-dollar contract reportedly a factor in WWE’s decision.

Not Punished

Not long after Miro’s AEW debut, Perry (known as Lana in WWE) was involved in a storyline that saw her put through tables each week.

Some speculated that WWE’s storyline was a form of punishment for Perry, who denied the claim in a talk with Fightful Select.

Not only was this not a punishment, Perry made it clear that she pitched for the angle to happen, adding that she had to fight Liv Morgan for the ‘honor.’

Perry explained how the tables spot was supposed to get Nia Jax over as a babyface, as Lana was a heel at the time.

Ultimately, fans would ultimately side with Perry for her resilience each week, culminating in a babyface turn.

Miro and AEW

Perry hasn’t appeared for All Elite Wrestling, but Miro has made references to his “hot wife” multiple times.

Speaking about the Bulgarian wrestler, Perry said that Miro never gives her a heads-up before referencing her on TV.

Addressing possibly joining AEW, the former Total Divas star said that there have not been “extended talks” with the company, but is open to a role.

Perry said that even though she loved wrestling, she would prefer to focus on outside-the-ring roles such as a manager or valet.