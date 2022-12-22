CJ Perry Predicts Miro Will Return to WWE in the Future

Miro‘s return to WWE is a question of when, not if, according to the Bulgarian’s wife CJ ‘Lana’ Perry.

Miro wrestled for years as Rusev in WWE, becoming a three-time United States Champion before his release in April 2020.

Perry would remain with WWE until her own release in June 2021, in cuts that also included Buddy Murphy (now Buddy Matthews) and Braun Strowman

Return

Despite a strong start in AEW and a reign as TNT Champion, Miro has been barely used in the company this year.

Having wrestled just two matches over the last six months, Miro’s most recent match came at the now-infamous All Out Pay-Per-View in September.

Speaking to 92.7 WMAY’s Mike Wennmacher, Perry expressed interest in Miro’s potential return to WWE.

“The great thing about wrestling is it doesn’t matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.”

Speaking about Rusev Day, arguably Miro’s most popular gimmick, Perry said the idea will live on, and reiterated her belief that he will return.

“Rusev Day will never die. It’s always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic.”

Unhappy

Miro held more titles and was more prominently featured in WWE, so it’s hardly surprising that he is reportedly unhappy in AEW.

Earlier this year, Miro liked a tweet suggesting that his AEW run had been a dud so far.

The tweet also suggested that Miro would do much better if he returned to WWE.

