Backstage Clash At The Castle Notes: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre And More

WWE will be presenting the Clash At The Castle PPV from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in a few hours from now.

Fightful Select recently provided some backstage updates on the show including some interesting details about the main event.

According to the site, Ludwig Kaiser, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley are all scheduled to be in the building for the show.

The main PPV will start with the 6 women’s tag match between the teams of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky.

The main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre is scheduled to get the most time of all the matches, and it’s listed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Both Paul Heyman and The Usos are curiously not listed for the event internally which means we might see a fair one on one match between the two competitors.

With Drew McIntyre being the crowd favorite to win the bout, the absence of Heyman and The Usos will only strengthen his chances of defeating Reigns and walking out of the show as the new champion.