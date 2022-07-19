Claudio Castagnoli On Moment With Jake Hager During Blood And Guts

One great thing about AEW is that they don’t ignore the history of any wrestler, doesn’t matter which company it is from. This was evident during the most recent Blood and Guts match with Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager. The duo were once a very popular tag team in WWE. They got to share a moment together during the bout, reminding people of their history.

The newest AEW signee recently had an interview with NBC Sports Boston. He was asked if their moment together was designed to remind people of the history of The Real Americans. Replying to it, Claudio mentioned how it’s one of the things that excited him about AEW. He explained that it’s cool that the promotion rewards people for being invested:

‘That’s The Beauty About It’: Claudio Castagnoli

“That was another fantastic thing, when I wanted to join AEW, was look at everybody there. I have history with pretty much everybody. If not, there is something we can do, there is something that we can create here. It was one of those [moments]. Blood and Guts, me and Hager ended up in the ring. And why not?

There is history there, why ignore it? That’s the beauty about it. I feel a lot of times stuff gets ignored because [officials think] ‘I don’t know, people don’t remember.’ No, people remember.” said Claudio Castagnoli, “Especially wrestling fans. They have such good memories. They come up to me with stuff that I have forgotten.

He continued, “It’s one of those easter eggs. If you don’t know please go look it up and if you know this is for you. I mean it’s not that big of an easter egg because I feel like it’s pretty well known. That was the cool part. It’s just there is history with everybody and with Hager there is definitely that history. I thought it was fun and that people get to have fun with it. [They] chanted, probably pissed off Jericho, chanted it again. [it] made me happy. It’s very cool to see that people are invested [and] that people are rewarded for being invested.”

You can check out Claudio Castagnoli’s full interview below:

