Claudio Castagnoli Wants a Match with Kazuchika Okada

Claudio Castagnoli would love to have a match with Kazuchika Okada down the line.

Castagnoli recently took part in a media scrum at Starrcast V. During the scrum, Castagnoli discussed the possibility facing New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Kazuchika Okada.

The Ring Of Honor (ROH) Champion said a match with Okada would mean a lot to him, especially given their past.

“I would just pick Okada. Mainly because I’ve known Okada for over 10 years, actually. When he wrestled at Chikara, he stayed at — me and Chris Hero had a house that a lot of the guys stayed, including Okada, and then I saw him again when he was training in Mexico.

“So, I think I have a picture of me and him when I still had hair and when he was not ‘The Rainmaker’ yet. So I think there’s definitely a lot of history there. So yeah, definitely. He would be one of many guys that we want to face.“

Castagnoli has been on quite the roll since leaving WWE. He competed in WWE for over 10 years as Cesaro where he was one of the company’s most promising stars. However, he was arguably underutilized throughout his run, with many seeing World Championship potential in the Swiss powerhouse.

Throughout his 11 years with WWE, Castagnoli only won one singles title – the United States Championship. However, he signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in June after his WWE contract expired in February.

He then won the ROH World Title from Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor in July. As for Okada, he has been one of Japan’s biggest stars for years. He’s a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and also does work for AEW.

A match between Okada and Castagnoli down the road is certainly a possibility in the near future.

