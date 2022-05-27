CM Punk Takes Dig At WWE Money in the Bank Changing Venues

CM Punk has taken a shot at WWE amid the company’s decision to ditch Allegiant Stadium for its Money in the Bank event in July.

MITB ticketholders were surprised to receive an email notifying them that they’d be getting a refund since the premium live event has been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans who had purchased tickets to the Allegiant Stadium show will get first dibs on the pre-sale for the MGM Grand tickets.

CM Punk Burns WWE

CM Punk caught wind of the news and took to his Instagram Stories to fire a shot at WWE over the venue change.

The post has since been deleted but you can see the screencap below.

He referenced the time when the company moved to a smaller venue for WrestleMania VII due to slumping ticket sales.

The event was going to take place inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It ended up being moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

WWE claimed the change was due to bomb threats over Sgt. Slaughter’s anti-America gimmick.

Punk will be in action this Sunday night (May 29). He’ll challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Double or Nothing.

