CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes Set for AEW Dynamite

CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes will finally meet inside a wrestling ring.
Dustin Rhodes threw out the challenge on tonight’s episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage after defeating Lance Archer. Rhodes noted, he acknowledges that his feud with Archer likely isn’t over, but in the meantime, he wants to cross a name off his dream list in Punk next week on Dynamite.
Shortly after the segment, the broadcast team confirmed the matchup for Dynamite this Wednesday. Check out Rhodes’ challenge here below:
This certainly works out for both men, as Rhodes looks to prove he’s still got it with a potential win over CM Punk. As for Punk, he’s currently chasing an AEW World Title opportunity, so a win over Rhodes should do him well in the rankings.
Rhodes will be a great matchup for Punk, but if he truly wants to work his way up to a World Title shot, there’s no shortage of fellow AEW stars who’d like to test themselves inside the squared circle against the “Best In The World.”
You can check out the updated lineup for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite below:
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Danielle Kamela
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Coffin Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin
- Tony Khan makes “huge announcement”
- HOOK makes in-ring debut for AEW Dynamite
- Wardlow vs. The Butcher
- CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes
We’ll keep you updated as more matches/segments are announced for Dynamite this Wednesday.