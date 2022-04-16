CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes Set for AEW Dynamite

CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes will finally meet inside a wrestling ring.

Dustin Rhodes threw out the challenge on tonight’s episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage after defeating Lance Archer. Rhodes noted, he acknowledges that his feud with Archer likely isn’t over, but in the meantime, he wants to cross a name off his dream list in Punk next week on Dynamite.

Shortly after the segment, the broadcast team confirmed the matchup for Dynamite this Wednesday. Check out Rhodes’ challenge here below:

After 5 decades in the business, #TheNatural @dustinrhodes challenges The Best In The World @CMPunk this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QCwLHlm1fj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

This certainly works out for both men, as Rhodes looks to prove he’s still got it with a potential win over CM Punk. As for Punk, he’s currently chasing an AEW World Title opportunity, so a win over Rhodes should do him well in the rankings.

Rhodes will be a great matchup for Punk, but if he truly wants to work his way up to a World Title shot, there’s no shortage of fellow AEW stars who’d like to test themselves inside the squared circle against the “Best In The World.”

You can check out the updated lineup for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite below:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Danielle Kamela

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Coffin Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

Tony Khan makes “huge announcement”

HOOK makes in-ring debut for AEW Dynamite

Wardlow vs. The Butcher

CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

We’ll keep you updated as more matches/segments are announced for Dynamite this Wednesday.