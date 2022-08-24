CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley: Betting Odds Reveal Strong Favorite for AEW Dynamite

AEW surprised the wrestling world last week when they announced the much-anticipated AEW Championship unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

The match was previously thought to be taking place at All Out during Labor Day weekend. Instead, someone will likely walk away with both belts this Wednesday night. Will the match result in a large television ratings bump? That remains to be seen. And who will be involved in a title match at All Out? That also remains to be answered.

With all of that being said, oddsmakers see one of these men as the heavy favorite to walk out of Cleveland this Wednesday night the undisputed champion: CM Punk. With All Out taking place in his hometown of Chicago in less than two weeks, Bet Online forecasts Punk’s chances at victory at -400. They have Moxley as the underdog at +250.

The Summer of Punk That Wasn’t

CM Punk captured the AEW World Championship from “Hangman” Adam Page back at AEW Double or Nothing Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. It was expected to lead to a “Summer of Punk,” with the former multi-time world champion having high profile matches throughout June, July, and August.

Instead, a foot injury sidelined Punk for over two months and Moxley was crowned interim AEW World Champion after a brief tournament.

Since Punk’s surprise return to AEW at Dynamite in Minneapolis two weeks ago, there’s been no shortage of headlines. Last week, Punk took a shot at Page during his promo to start Dynamite, and there have been conflicting reports of real-life animosity between he and Page, as well as he and Moxley.

Nevertheless, Punk has tried to quell some of the rumors that he is unhappy at AEW through postings on social media of late.

Last weekend on Instagram, Punk wrote, “One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life.”

Who do you think will walk out of AEW Dynamite as the undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Make sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.