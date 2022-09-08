CM Punk Needs Surgery, Will Be Out 6 to 8 Months

CM Punk will not be returning to All Elite Wrestling any time soon, if ever. Punk was on top of the world after defeating Jon Moxley to reclaim the AEW World Championship in the main event of Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from Chicago. It would all come crashing down soon after that.

Aside from all the drama resulting in his post-show media scrum appearance, SEScoops has learned that Punk was injured during his match against Moxley. He’ll require surgery which will keep the 2-time AEW World Champion out of action for the remainder of the year.

Six to Eight Months

Punk tore a muscle in his arm after hitting a tope suicida (suicide dive) on Moxley mid-way through the bout, as first reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It’s unclear if the injury affects his triceps, biceps, or pectoral muscle, but he’s expected to miss 6-8 months of ring time.

Meltzer added that Punk’s injury and guaranteed layoff time made Tony Khan‘s decision to strip him of the AEW world title a no-brainer. It’s possible that Khan will decide Punk is not worth the trouble he brings.

“Punk’s out for eight months, or whatever it’s going to be, six months/eight months, whatever. If he’s not let go, and a lot of people don’t want him back.” Dave Meltzer.

The Fight

Punk has been stripped of the AEW World Championship, in part due to his comments at the All Out media scrum and his participation in the backstage fight.

In his report, Meltzer noted that Punk didn’t feel respected, as his philosophy when it comes to wrestling differs from how the Elite do things.

Meltzer said that Ace Steel’s side of the story is that he grabbed and bit Kenny Omega, because Omega was trying to pull CM Punk off of Nick Jackson.

Steel also mentioned wanting to protect his wife, who was also in the room at the time.