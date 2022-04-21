CM Punk Paid Tribute to Bret Hart During AEW Dynamite Match (Video)

CM Punk paid homage to the legend Bret Hart on this week’s 4/20/22 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Punk and Dustin Rhodes opened up the program with a great match. Punk ultimately came out on top before having an intense stare-down with AEW World Champion Adam Page at the top of the ramp after the match.

Punk wore pink and black ring gear and used of Hart’s moves throughout the match. Most of Punk’s Hitman moves were actually from Hart’s match with Rhodes (Goldust) on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 1997.

As captured below by Twitter user @PromoJoe, this comparison video showcases the moves in the matches, back-to-back:

Punk is currently chasing an AEW World Championship opportunity, and might just get it after continuing to impress inside the AEW ring. If his staredown with Page is any indication, he might just get his wish sooner than he thinks. However, Punk might have another big match to look forward to, as it was also announced on Dynamite yesterday that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will be teaming up for a joint pay-per-view (PPV).

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door is set to go down on PPV from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26. Both promotions will surely be putting their top stars on the card, so we can expect Punk to have a strong presence at the event. Perhaps he might even have AEW gold around his waist by the summer show.