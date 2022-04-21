KENTA Challenges CM Punk to Match at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star KENTA has thrown out the challenge to All Elite Wrestling‘s (AEW) CM Punk at The Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV).

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, president Tony Khan and NJPW president Takami Ohbari announced the joint promotional PPV for the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26. Shortly after the announcement, KENTA took to Twitter to challenge CM Punk to a match at the event, selling it as “G2SvsGTS.”

“GIVE ME #G2SvsGTS“

The pair have been linked to each other for several years for using the same finisher inside the ring. Punk has admitted to taking the move from KENTA after switching his finisher from the Anaconda Vise submission hold. Punk has yet to respond to KENTA’s challenge as of this writing.

As for The Forbidden Door, no matches have been announced for the PPV yet. Fans shouldn’t expect any match announcements until after AEW’s Double or Nothing event in May. However, fans should expect an unforgettable show at The Forbidden Door, as the biggest stars from both AEW and NJPW will finally collide.

There has already been speculation about the involvement of stars such as Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada and their involvement in the show. For now, fans will have to be patient until the card begins to take shape for the blockbuster event this summer in Chicago.

Let us know some of the matches you’d like to see go down at The Forbidden Door PPV event this June in the comments below! Is Punk vs. KENTA one of them?