CM Punk Responds To Hangman Page’s ‘Bret Hart Tribute’ Dig

CM Punk has responded to Hangman Page’s “Bret Hart tribute” dig during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Page cut a promo on Punk ahead of their match at Double Or Nothing, saying that their match isn’t going to be a “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute.” In fact, he plans to “destroy” the Straight Edge grappler once and for all. He also mocked Punk for missing this week’s Dynamite.

Punk later responded on Twitter, teasing he’s going to put Page in the Sharpshooter.

Over his past several matches, CM Punk has been paying homage to Bret Hart with various spots. His match against Darby Allin in his AEW debut was almost an exact remake of Hart’s match against The 1-2-3 Kid on a 1994 episode of RAW.

Also, during Punk’s dog-collar match with MJF at AEW Revolution, Punk used the same finish from Hart’s match with Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8. Earlier this year, Punk’s match with Wardlow was also very similar to Hart’s match with Diesel at the 1995 Survivor Series.

Most recently, Punk’s match with Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite was very similar to Hart’s match with Goldust on an episode of RAW in 1997. It will be interesting to see if Punk does pay tribute to Hart again with some more cool spots during his match with Page at Double Or Nothing.

AEW Double Or Nothing will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas on May 29.