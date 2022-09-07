Changes Made to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air from the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York, and will be the first event since All Out 2022 last Sunday.

Dynamite will therefore be the first event following the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum, where CM Punk had fiery comments for many members of the roster.

Punk was also reported to have been in a fight, where he and trainer Ace Steel fought the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Changes to the Card

Tonight’s Dynamite will be show fans will want to see, and the event has some added star power.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will be appearing on tonight’s show, despite not previously being advertised.

It is believed that their appearances were made after several AEW names were suspended for their involvement in the fight after All Out.

All Out saw Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk in the main event, while Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson.

Other Plans

In addition to Moxley and Jericho, fans will hear from MJF on tonight’s Dynamite, in his first appearance on the show in over three months.

MJF has been absent since a fiery worked-shoot promo during the June 1, Dynamite, where he called Tony Khan a “f***ing mark” and begged to be fired by the AEW President.

MJF returned at All Out by winning the Casino Ladder match under a mask, and revealed himself at the end of the show.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will defend against Daniel Garcia, and the Death Triangle will face Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.