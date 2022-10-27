CM Punk’s Dog Larry Being Injured at All Out “Outright Lie” (Report)

The claims that CM Punk‘s dog Larry was injured during the backstage fight at AEW All Out may not be entirely truthful.

Larry, a rescue from a Chicago shelter, was reportedly present during the backstage fight which pitted CM Punk and Ace Steel against the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

The fight has resulted in Punk, Steel, the Bucks, and Omega (among others) being suspended from AEW, with Steel later being fired.

Outright Lie

This week, CM Punk’s side claimed that Larry was injured before the fight backstage, as the Elite ‘kicked’ the door open.

It has been said the door hit Larry in the face, resulting in two of his teeth being knocked loose and later removed.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer said that when speaking to the Elite’s side, he was told this was a complete fabrication.

“What was said is basically, it’s an outright lie. I did have that told to me.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that the timing of this ‘revelation’ about Larry is very suspect, given that Punk’s side has been reportedly sitting on this information for nearly two months.

“I had heard from his [CM Punk’s] side on and off since a couple of days right after it happened… Never in seven weeks have I heard anyone mention anything about the door opening [and] hitting the dog. The dog being hurt or anything like that. I just find that so weird.

“The side that was trying to defend him, all along, never brought that up once, and now all of a sudden, that’s the story. And like I said, the other side just called it a lie.”

Investigation Over

On his show, Meltzer added that the investigation into the matter is now complete.

He also added that judging by who was featured on AEW Dynamite last night and who wasn’t, it’s clear who is being punished.

Last night’s Dynamite saw no reference to Punk, but did feature a video package hyping the Elite’s return.