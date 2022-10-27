CM Punk Camp Says Larry the Dog Was Injured in Backstage Fight

To borrow a phrase from the kids, ‘Big if true.’

With rumors of an imminent return of The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) to AEW television, a new report from Nick Hausman with Wrestling Inc. adds another layer to the already muddled situation between CM Punk and the AEW EVP’s.

This layer, however, seemingly paints Punk in a more sympathetic light than has otherwise been reported.

According to Hausman, AEW hasn’t even reached out to Punk since the fallout of AEW All Out. Reports state that after Punk verbally tore down Omega, Adam Page, MJF, The Young Bucks, and Colt Cabana during the All Out Media Scrum, he returned to his locker room and a ‘brawl’ between Punk, Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Ace Steele, Ace Steele’s wife, and Larry the Dog commenced.

Accounts vary as to who was at fault, who punched whom, who bit whom (though everybody is pretty sure that it was Ace Steele that bit Kenny Omega) and more, but most recent reports suggest that Punk was the one who ‘threw the first punch.’

Larry the Dog Was Injured

Now, however, a new report from Hausman seems to suggest that Punk may have been justified in his anger.

“From the perspective of Punk’s camp, the scrum itself — which became the talk of the wrestling world due to Punk’s comments on Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page, and The Elite — didn’t seem like a big deal, and only escalated once Punk’s locker room door was “kicked in” and accidentally hit Punk’s dog, Larry, in the face,” Hausman wrote. “At a pre-scheduled veterinarian appointment a few days later, Punk was informed that two of Larry’s teeth had been knocked loose and had to be removed.”

If that is indeed the case, many people believe Punk may have been justified in throwing hands.

“It was noted to us that Punk felt threatened and reacted in a legal way under Illinois’ Castle Doctrine laws, which allow for the use of force in defense of a person in their dwelling,” Hausman reported. “At this time, there is no litigation against Punk on behalf of anyone involved. It was also relayed to us that Steel’s wife, Lucy, was in the room during the incident, but has not been interviewed as part of the internal investigation into the matter.”

Hausman did not specify from whom in Punk’s camp he spoke with.

It should also be noted that most reports stated that The Elite brought AEW’s Head of Legal with them to confront Punk, which led to speculation that The Elite weren’t actually “looking for a fight” when they entered Punk’s locker room.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the third part investigation was nearing its conclusion, but that it was Punk who was stalling the proceedings. Meltzer also reported that Ace Steele was released from his AEW contract. Reports suggest that AEW is going to ‘buy out’ CM Punk’s contract, but that Punk doesn’t want to agree to any non-compete clauses should a buy out occur.

Could that mean that CM Punk has intentions to return to WWE? Was CM Punk the aggressor in the backstage fight? Is there any chance Punk could return to AEW? Is this whole thing one big storyline? Stick close to SEScoops for more information as it develops in this complicated, and utterly fascinating, story.