Cody Rhodes Advertised for Upcoming Edition of WWE RAW

Injured WWE star Cody Rhodes is being advertised for an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhodes injured his pectoral muscle back in June, which sidelined him for several months after requiring surgery. Initial expectations had Rhodes out for nine months, meaning he wouldn’t be expected back until March of 2023.

However, much speculation suggested he could be back in time for the Royal Rumble in January of 2023. With that being said, the Scotiabank Arena is promoting Cody Rhodes for an in-ring appearance on August 22.

When will Cody Rhodes Return to WWE?

The American Nightmare is being advertised to compete at next week’s WWE Raw from Toronto, Canada.

It’s unknown if he’s medically cleared to compete, but the Scotiabank Arena is hyping Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins:

WWE Returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time in over 3 years! See Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins on 08/22! — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 8, 2022

Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle in the midst of his feud with Rollins on RAW. Despite having already torn his pectoral, he still competed against Rollins inside Hell In A Cell back in June, winning the match and seemingly closing the chapter on his rivalry with Rollins.

However, the following night on Monday Night RAW, Rollins attacked Rhodes after faking a compromise, attacking Rhodes’ injured area to seemingly help write him off TV. Rhodes was being positioned as the top babyface over on Monday Night RAW.

The timing of his injury couldn’t have been worst. However, many expect Rhodes to return at the Royal Rumble in January, potentially winning the match and going on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

With Rhodes now being advertised for a match on August 22, it certainly makes things interesting.

We’ve reached out to Cody Rhodes for comment.