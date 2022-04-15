Cody Rhodes Advertised for Upcoming SmackDown Live

Cody Rhodes might be gearing up to make his first appearance on SmackDown Live since making his WWE return after all.

As of this writing, WWE’s website is listing Rhodes as one of its featured Superstars for the upcoming SmackDown Live episode on Friday, May 6. This is the go-home edition of SmackDown Live before WrestleMania Backlash, where Rhodes is to rematch Seth Rollins.The May 6 SmackDown will go down from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, WWE’s first event at the venue in nine years.

Also advertised for the show are SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Ronda Rousey. Of course, this is all subject to change. Rhodes made his return to WWE after a great run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) earlier this month at WrestleMania 38.

He was introduced as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent, subsequently winning the match. The bout turned out to be one of the best of the weekend. The following night on RAW, Rhodes proclaimed his intentions to chase a World Title now that he’s back in WWE, but first, he has granted Rollins a rematch at Backlash.

As for his SmackDown Live status, Rhodes has only been appearing on Monday Night RAW since WrestleMania. He was initially reported to be scheduled for the SmackDown after WrestleMania as well, however, that was later scrapped. It should be noted that Cody Rhodes isn’t officially listed as a RAW or SmackDown brand member on WWE’s website.