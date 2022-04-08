Cody Rhodes No Longer Scheduled For Friday’s SmackDown

Yesterday it was reported that Cody Rhodes was scheduled to be at tonight’s taping of SmackDown Live in Milwaukee. Rhodes recently made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins in Dallas, Texas this past weekend.

However, according to an updated report from PWInsider, Cody Rhodes is no longer scheduled to be in attendance for the taping. Instead, the report adds that WWE is planning on having a lot more crossover between brands. Three to four unnamed SmackDown stars are slated to be at Monday Night RAW next week. The reasoning is said to be so Superstars can work dark matches.

Also, now that Roman Reigns is both WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion, he’s expected to be working both brands as well. This seemed to already be the case on this week’s episode of RAW. Reigns, who is officially a SmackDown star, appeared on RAW to close out the show with a promo. The Usos also were involved in a six-man tag team match.

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi, the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, also appeared on the show, defeating Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in a Championship Contender’s match. Natalya and Shayna Baszler also made appearances.

In addition to that report, it should be noted that Lacey Evans will be in Milwaukee for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. However, there’s no word yet on what her involvement will be. Evans hasn’t been on WWE TV since going on maternity leave last year. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.