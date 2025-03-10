Cody Rhodes and John Cena Set for WWE Raw Showdown in Brussels

WWE Raw heads to Brussels, Belgium next week (March 17), where Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the same arena for the first time since Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Also set for the show, which airs at a special start time of 3 pm ET/12 pm PT:

Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match

Bron Breakker vs Finn Bálor for the Intercontinental Championship

Dakota Kai vs Ivy Nile

Jey Uso vs Austin Theory

Cena’s First Appearance Since Stunning Betrayal

At Elimination Chamber, Cena stunned the WWE Universe by attacking Rhodes and aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott. Since then, he has remained silent, refusing to explain his actions. Meanwhile, Rhodes has openly criticized Cena, calling his betrayal unjustified. Their face-to-face encounter in Brussels is expected to be a pivotal moment on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 Stakes Rise

Cena is also set to appear on Raw in Glasgow on March 24 and London on March 31 before challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20. With speculation swirling about a potential Cena title win, his return has turned what was once expected to be a retirement tour into one of WWE’s most compelling heel runs.

As Raw heads to Belgium, all eyes will be on Cena and Rhodes in a confrontation that could reshape the WrestleMania landscape.