Cody Rhodes Challenges Theory For WWE United States Title On 5/9 Raw

Cody Rhodes will be getting his first championship opportunity since returning to WWE.

While Cody’s ultimate goal is capturing the WWE Championship, going after the U.S. gold along the way doesn’t sound so bad.

That’s exactly what’s happening as WWE has announced “The American Nightmare” will challenge Theory for the title on tonight’s (May 9) episode of Raw.

U.S. Title Also Has Meaning To Cody Rhodes

While Cody’s first title shot in his return to WWE isn’t for the world championship, it still holds significance to his family.

Dusty Rhodes is a former NWA United States Champion, which falls under the same lineage as the WWE United States Championship. Cody’s older brother, Dustin, is a two-time WCW United States Champion.

Cody Rhodes has never held the U.S. hardware in WWE. He’ll have a chance to add it to his mantle tonight and add another piece to the puzzle on the road to the WWE Championship.

Taking to his Twitter account, Cody reacted to the news:

“Time to win the #USTitle – in Hartford – on @USA_Network. TONIGHT! #DoTheWork #DidTheWork @WWE.”

Rhodes is fresh off a pinfall victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. He grabbed a handful of tights to get the win only after Seth attempted the nefarious tactic himself.