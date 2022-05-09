Cody Rhodes Not Interested in Third Match with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes has said he is not interested in facing Seth Rollins again after defeating the former multiple-time world champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

In the opening match of last night’s Premium Live Event, Rhodes defeated Rollins with a roll-up pin and a handful of tights. It was a bit of tit-for-tat on Cody’s part as Seth had attempted to use the tights for leverage first.

This is Rhodes’ second televised victory over Rollins since returning to WWE, after beating “The Architect” at WrestleMania 38.

In a post-match interview shared by WWE, Rhodes said that he is moving forward and does not plan on having another match with Rollins.

“I think we can walk away on this one. Seth is an amazing, amazing Superstar wrestler, I can’t wait to see what he does next. Whatever he does now, good luck. I’m moving forward.” Cody Rhodes

Rhodes concluded by wishing Happy Mother’s Day to his mother, his wife, and all the mothers in the world.

After another win over @WWERollins, @CodyRhodes is ready to move forward and chase his championship dream. #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/sKu8DmBjC3 — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022

What’s next for Cody Rhodes?

On the post-WrestleMania 38 Raw, Cody Rhodes said he will fulfill the promise of becoming WWE World Champion that he made to his father Dusty Rhodes.

Since coming back to WWE, Cody Rhodes has feuded primarily with Seth Rollins but has his eyes set on championship gold.

In a promo on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of Raw, Rhodes said he plans on becoming a WWE World Champion, fulfilling a promise to his late father “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

In the post-WrestleMania Backlash interview, Rhodes again made his goals clear.

“After the match, I did the generic symbol for wanting the belt – because it’s real. That’s what I want.” Cody Rhodes

Rhodes is expected to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at some point in the future, which is currently held by Roman Reigns.