Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Founding AEW to be His Legacy

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has said that being a co-founder of All Elite Wrestling won’t be his legacy.

Rhodes founded AEW alongside Tony Khan, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega in early 2019 but left in February this year to return to WWE.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sport Illustrated, Cody said that he’s proud of helping to start AEW but wants to be remembered for much more than that promotion.

“I don’t want my wrestling legacy solely to be that I helped start an alternative wrestling company. I’m really proud of that and I want it to be part of my legacy, but what I’ve always wanted is what I’m after right now. I’m getting a second chance at that, and that is my entire focus. I want to do this for my whole family. My wife, my daughter, my sister Teil, my mom. If I can’t hand this title to my dad, it would be wonderful to hand it to my mom.”

Rhodes will face Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at WWE’s next Premium Live Event on June 5.

Thanks to ITRWrestling for the transcription.