Cody Rhodes Optimistic About WWE 2K22 Addition

Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE after leaving AEW as Seth Rollins‘ surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. After six long years away from the company, the American Nightmare signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

A month earlier on March 11, WWE 2K22 was released. Fans never expected Rhodes to be part of the game’s roster, and he wasn’t featured in it. None of the downloadable content (DLC) announced for the game so far includes Rhodes.

A recent report, however, suggests that WWE actually wanted Rhodes in the game but it never materialized.

According to Sports Gamers Online, since WWE knew about Rhodes’ return since February, they wanted him in the game but it was “too short of a notice for the developers at 2K.”

A source close to the development team said, “WWE tried, but it was quickly shot down.”

“They knew it was unlikely, but you don’t know for sure unless you ask,” the source added.

Rhodes responded to the story, saying that he can bet the folks at 2K are at it to present something special for fans.

“I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans,” Rhodes wrote.

In a statement released on May 19, 2K announced that they were removing Nash Carter from the Stand Back Pack DLC after he was released from the company back in April. The statement said that they were removing him so that fans get “the most authentic representation of the WWE Universe.”

Cody Rhodes is currently in a program with Seth Rollins and the two men will face each other for the third time at Hell In A Cell on Sunday, June 5. Click here for all news coverage of the event by SEScoops.