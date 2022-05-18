Cody Rhodes Hopes To Bring Prestige Back To WWE Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes‘ ultimate goal is to capture the WWE Championship but if he reunites with IC gold, he has big plans for it.

For many WWE fans, Cody’s first Intercontinental title reign is looked back on fondly. During that period, Rhodes brought back the old design of the IC gold with the white strap.

That became the main design before WWE switched things up with a brand new look in Nov. 2019.

Back To Old Glory

There was a time in WWE when the Intercontinental Championship was a big deal. Many top faces in the WWF’s golden era treated it as the world title since Hulk Hogan was a mainstay at the top.

For many years now, the IC Title has been treated as an afterthought. The current champion, Ricochet, wasn’t even featured on the WrestleMania Backlash card.

During an interview with WWE UK, Cody Rhodes said that if he so happens to get his hands on the Intercontinental Title again, he’ll make it his goal to bring it back to past glory (h/t Inside The Ropes).

“The Intercontinental run was a massive, massive deal for me because I felt like it put me in the position to continue up the card. I think if I was to have the IC Title now, I would be less interested in my own selfish climbing up of the card and more putting the Intercontinental Title on a pedestal.

“That’s a bit of a calling card of mine. There’s a saying in the industry ‘the belt can make the man, or the man can make the belt.’ I know that’s not the popular nomenclature that WWE uses, Title, Championship, it’s all the same in terms of what you can do for it. I think I could do wonders for it.

“My goal is the WWE Championship but there’s a lot of roads to get there. No pun intended. If it runs through the Intercontinental Title I would be more than proud to carry one of the industry’s most prestigious Championships.”

Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. Cody is 2-0 over Rollins and the two will collide once more at Hell in a Cell on June 5.