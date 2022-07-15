Cody Rhodes Provides Update On His Torn Pectoral Recovery: “I Almost Hemorrhaged In The Surgery”

Cody Rhodes has given an update on his torn pectoral recovery.

The American Nightmare made an appearance on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio and spoke with the show’s hosts about the injury he sustained right before his Hell in a Cell showdown with Seth Rollins, a matchup that Rhodes bravely competed in anyway and earned a marquee victory.

The top WWE babyface begins by saying that the doctor who performed his surgery was one of the best in the world, but that they are being coy with how well it went.

“I had Dr. Dugas, he’s the best in the world to do it, but the problem with him doing it is he knows me and they’re being very coy.”

The doctors have also not given Rhodes any timeline to return out of concern that he will try and push it too hard and come back earlier.

“They’re not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I’m going to be back because they’re afraid if they give me that timeline, I’m going to try and jump it by a month or two.”

Rhodes’ gutsy performance at Hell in a Cell earned him critical acclaim from wrestling fans all over, as well as a five-star ratings from top journalist Dave Meltzer. However, Rhodes reveals that his surgery did have a scary moment due to how much blood there was, which fans recognized from the bruising on his body in the matchup.

“But I don’t think people know, the surgery was — I almost hemorrhaged in the surgery because there was so much blood. People have seen the picture of it, in the match per se, it was pretty gnarly.”

You can hear Rhodes talk about the situation below.

@CodyRhodes stopped by @BustedOpenRadio to wish @davidlagreca1 a happy birthday (sort of) and updated @TheMarkHenry and @thunderrosa22 on his condition.??



Full interview on the Podcast in the link below!https://t.co/EtPpb5tNok pic.twitter.com/JRO2nip7xW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 15, 2022

Rhodes going down derailed some of WWE’s longterm booking plans, but the hope is that he’ll be back in time for next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. His match at Hell in a Cell was his first ever PPV main event for WWE counting his time prior to forming AEW.

We’ve updated our Injury Tracker to reflect the latest on Cody’s condition.

(Quotes via WrestleZone)