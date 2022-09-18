Colt Cabana Seemingly Responds To CM Punk Media Scrum Rant

CM Punk going off at Colt Cabana and the AEW EVPs turned out to be the biggest story coming out of the All Out PPV. One of the strange things about Punk’s promo were the shots he tried to take at his former best friend.

Punk revealed some previously unknown details about his court case with Cabana. During the scrum, he also strangely mentioned that the wrestling star, real name Scott Colton shares a bank account with his mother.

While Colt Cabana hasn’t responded to his former friend’s rant directly, he did make a reference to it recently. During a Twitch stream, the AEW star noted that his brother also shares a bank account with their mother:

“My brother is the director of family guy, you can look up his name, he also shares a bank account with my mother.” – Colt Cabana

We haven’t heard from CM Punk or The Elite since the media scrum and the locker room fight. The only update has been that both Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended from the promotion until the investigation is complete.

Punk has undergone surgery for a torn triceps in the meantime which means that he won’t be returning to the company anytime soon, if ever.