Conrad Thompson Responds to Those Concerned with Ric Flair’s In-Ring Return

Conrad Thompson has responded to those who are concerned with his father-in-law, Ric Flair, wrestling again one last time.

Thompson took to one of the many podcasts he co-hosts, My World With Jeff Jarrett, to address the issue. He asks if the people who are concerned with Flair wrestling again are the same ones who were calling for The Undertaker to have one more match.

“The Nature Boy is going to walk that aisle one last time. I know there’s been some pushback and people who were all of a sudden are very concerned about Ric Flair’s well being.

“I wonder if those are the same folks who are clamoring for Undertaker to have one more match, or what they felt about Vince McMahon wrestling at WrestleMania, or Jerry Lawler wrestling every other weekend.

“It’s not uncommon in Tennessee for these Tennessee boys to strut around, and by the way, Tennessee is the birthplace of Ric Flair. How fun is it that it’s come full circle with Jim Crockett promotions and him and one more match?

“Let me just say that I’m smarter than I look. We got some fun ideas for the show and I think some naysayers are going to come around and they’re going to like this idea.”

The 73-year-old Flair is expected to share the ring with longtime on-screen rival Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Early reports suggest, however, that it won’t be a singles match. The current plan is to have Flair and FTR team up against Rock N’ Roll Express and “someone else.”

The match is being promoted under “Jim Crockett” promotions and will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company. Everything is currently set for July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Should Steamboat actually step in for the match, it will be his first since a 2010 FCW tag team match with his son against Caylen Croft & Trent Baretta. Flair and Steamboat haven’t wrestled each other since 1994.

