Ricky Steamboat Planning To Wrestle Ric Flair On July 31st

Ric Flair isn’t the only person coming out of retirement as Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat has the same idea.

Fightful Select reports that there are plans for the 69-year-old to come out of retirement to wrestle another match as Flair and Steamboat will be facing each other. It won’t be a singles match, but rather Dave Meltzer has reported that he was told by Flair that it will be FTR & Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and “someone else.”

Obviously, that someone else will be Steamboat if the plan goes accordingly on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, TN.

This would mark Steamboat’s first match since a 2010 FCW tag team match with his son against Caylen Croft & Trent Baretta. The bout will also mark them competing across six different decades.

Steamboat and Flair have wrestled each other hundreds of times with their last being in 1994. The report noted this match has been in the plans for Starrcast for several weeks with Steamboat meeting with Conrad Thompson in person.

One of the angles for the show was to help provide Flair and Steamboat with memorable final matches as both likely didn’t expect what was their last match to be so.