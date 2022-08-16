Conrad Thompson Tried Getting DDP To Do a ‘Last Match’

It appears as though Conrad Thompson also tried getting WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to do a Last Match.

Recently, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair headlined a Last Match event in which the main event was headlined by the last match of his career. Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The event was promoted by Conrad Thompson and Jim Crockett Promotions at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Since, Thompson has teased doing more events allowing legends to have their “Last Match.”

On a recent episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Diamond Dallas Page revealed that Thompson suggested that he take part in a Last Match. However, it doesn’t seem to be something DDP is interested in.

“It’s nothing I’ll ever do,” DDP said. “Conrad was like ‘You know DDP, you’d be perfect to do one of these,’ I was like ‘Nah bro, I’m good. I had my last match, it’s never going to be better than that.’ I was lucky enough to have all my boys around me and it was fun. I’m good with that.”

Page did get to do a match two years ago in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall against MJF and The Butcher and Blade.

DDP was also at Flair’s Last Match event, where he hit Matt Cardona with a Diamond Cutter, which got quite the reaction from the crowd. He was one of several professional wrestling legends at the show; including The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley.

