Conrad Thompson Tried Talking Ric Flair Out Of Fake Heart Attack Spot In Last Match

Conrad Thompson tried to talk his father-in-law Ric Flair out of the fake heart attack spot in his Last Match.

Flair recently took part in what was said the be the final professional wrestling match of his career. He teamed up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade El Idolo against the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

During the match, Flair actually had a spot where he faked he was having a heart attack, and when Lethal looked concerned, he poked him in the eye.

In a recent episode of Jeff Jarrett’s podcast, “My World,” which Conrad co-hosts, Conrad revealed he tried to talk Flair out of the spot.

“The only thing you and I pushed back on, and we pushed back the first time we heard it and the second time, and the third time. ‘Do not fake the heart deal,” Conrad Thompson said. “Do not. Please.’ The afternoon of, he goes, ‘Guys, guys, it’s my last match.

“I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but if they are with it and I feel I have the crowd, I’m going to do it. Jay is going to have a little sympathy and I’ll poke him in the eyes.’ When it didn’t happen in the ring, at first I thought, ‘We made it, he’s not going to do it.’

“He did it on the floor. I didn’t look at you, but I know somewhere, you were looking at me like, ‘Why is he doing this?’ I saw great feedback from that, people dug it. Who are we, especially me, it’s his last match. He gets to pick.“

There was a lot of concern about the 73-year-old Flair competing in the matchup in the first place. Flair admittedly was dealing with injuries heading into the bout, but wanted to put on one final show in front of the Nashville crowd.

The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer and Andrade emerged from the bout victorious when it was all said and done. He even made an appearance at The World Wrestling Council’s 49th Anniversary Show in Puerto Rico shortly thereafter, serving as a manager for Andrade.

Flair also got physical during the appearance, taking a few punches and a headbutt from Carlos Colon. He revealed he was offered to wrestle for the promotion, but declined.

Quotes via Fightful