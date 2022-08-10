Ric Flair Wishes He Didn’t Call Nashville Show His ‘Last Match’

Ric Flair wishes he didn’t call his match in Nashville his “Last Match.”

Flair competed in what was advertised as his last match ever on July 31. He teamed up with son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade against the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The match ended with a win for Flair and Andrade, seemingly concluding the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s iconic professional wrestling career at 73-years-old. During a recent edition of his podcast, “To Be The Man,” Flair reflected on the matchup.

“The Nature Boy” admitted that he wishes he didn’t advertise it as his last match, suggesting he’d like to wrestle yet again. He then mentioned his recent appearance for The World Wrestling Council’s 49th Anniversary Show in Puerto Rico.

Flair appeared there as a manager for Andrade, and took a few punches and a headbutt from Carlos Colon. The promotion actually wanted him to wrestle, but he declined.

“I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night.

“I said ‘Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.’ And the guy looked at me and said ‘Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can’t you?’ No, no, no that’s not the point.”

Flair also mentioned during the show that he actually passed out twice during his match in Nashville. With that being said, it’s likely not a great idea for the 16-time World Champion to compete inside the ring again.

There was already enough public push-back for the 73-year-old to compete in Nashville in the first place. Although Flair did promise beforehand that the match would be his last, given his recent comments, it will be interesting to see if he sticks to the decision.

Quotes via Sportskeeda