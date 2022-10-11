Corey Graves References Billy Gunn On WWE RAW (Video)

Corey Graves mentioned Billy Gunn during last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

D-Generation X celebrated their 25 year anniversary on the season debut of RAW last night, but were missing one notable member. While Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and the Road Dogg were all in attendance – Billy Gunn was not present.

Gunn is currently employed by All Elite Wrestling (AEW). DX didn’t make any direct references to Gunn during their promos, but commentator Corey Graves certainly did.

X-Pac kicked things off by shouting out the late Chyna, who he called the “magic ingredient” to DX. Road Dogg followed up by doing his signature intro for The New Age Outlaws, letting the crowd do Gunn’s parts.

(WWE)

Just after the crowd said Gunn’s lines for him, Graves said “the other guy is doing something with office equipment these days, I’m not sure.” This was a play on Gunn’s current scissoring gimmick with The Acclaimed.

The segment wrapped up with Triple H doing the “Are You Ready?” line for the crowd, and Shawn Michaels saying “We Got Two Words For Ya!” RAW went off-air with DX celebrating and posing for the crowd.

Check out the segment, along with Graves comments on Gunn, here below: