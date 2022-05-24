Corey Graves Teases Joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been trying to find its next member and Corey Graves is considering joining the faction.

The faction is led by Edge and he’s aligned himself with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The group is currently in a feud with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

Edge has been trying to recruit all of them but the one name who seems to stand out to him is AJ.

With that said, the former “Rated-R Superstar” has namedropped several others. One of those names he has mentioned is WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves.

Graves used to be an active competitor before concussions forced him to retire. Graves has been cleared to compete since that time but he’s remained at the commentary desk given his success over the years.

With that said, during the May 23 episode of Raw, Corey Graves admitted joining Edge’s stable is something he has to consider.

Following Raw, Graves took to his Twitter account and teased joining The Judgment Day with a single image.