Dakota Kai Says She Is Not Done After WWE Release

Former NXT star Dakota Kai has sent out a statement after getting released from her WWE contract earlier this week.

She posted the statement on Twitter and noted how she has been overwhelmed by the love and support she has received since the news broke out:

“Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work and intertwine with so many beautiful people,”

The former champion also mentioned that she chose to become a professional wrestler at the age of 17 and assured fans that she is ‘far from being done.’

Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x pic.twitter.com/9009IwhILc — ??????????? ? (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022

Dakota Kai’s WWE release

Dakota Kai was signed by WWE back in December 2016. She spent more than 5 years in the developmental before being let go by the company.

WWE officials apparently didn’t see her as ‘main roster material’ even after all her training. The idea is not to have talents for too long in NXT.

Though reports also suggest that Kai herself was planning on not re-signing with the promotion once her latest contract with WWE expired. She apparently saw the release coming as well.