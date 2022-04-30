Dakota Kai Was Not Seen As ‘Main Roster Material’ By WWE

The latest round of WWE cuts saw some surprising releases. It included names such as Dakota Kai, Harland, and Malcolm Bivens.

Reports after the news broke out revealed that WWE officials were not satisfied with Harland’s progress in the ring.

Dave Meltzer of the F4Wonline provided some updates on another one of the releases. He claimed that Dakota Kai was not seen as ‘main roster material’ by the officials.

Per Meltzer, the idea is for talents to not have ‘ten-year’ careers in NXT. The female star had been with the development brand for too long so there was nothing left for her.

A lot of people disagree with this assessment of Kai. WWE officials however have a vision about women’s wrestling and the former tag team champion didn’t fit into it.

Many people have protested the decision online since the news came out. This includes Shayna Baslzer, who mentioned how the released star is one of the best in-ring talents out there:

.@DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow. #KingKota pic.twitter.com/BS9Fcma7IM — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 29, 2022

Dakota Kai originally signed a contract with WWE back in December 2016. She had several dark matches on the main roster in 2021 but was sent back to NXT.

The former champion had apparently indicated to the officials that she wasn’t interested in renewing her contract. She was already planning to leave and saw her release coming.