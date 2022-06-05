Damian Priest Wants Former World Champion To Join Judgement Day

Damian Priest wants former world champion AJ Styles to stop fighting and join their Judgement Day faction led by Edge instead.

The former US champion recently had an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast. He talked about things such as his upcoming Hell In A Cell match and more.

When asked which star he would like to join their faction next after Rhea Ripley, Priest took the name of Styles. Damian said that when he first came to WWE, AJ was on the top of the list of people he wanted to work with:

“AJ Styles. We need him to come over to the other side. I mean stop fighting against and fight with, fight alongside. When I first signed a contract to come to WWE, he was on top of that list of people I wanted to work with and I knew he would elevate me.”

Damian Priest continued to praise the Phenomenal One. He claimed that if you can’t have a good match with Styles, then you don’t belong in WWE.

The Judgement Day is currently scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match against Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan at the Hell In A Cell PPV this Sunday.