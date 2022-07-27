Dana White Reacts to Vince McMahon Leaving WWE

UFC president Dana White has reacted to the news of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE.

As noted, the recent sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon have forced him to step down as CEO of WWE, and he also subsequently retired as the head of creative for the company as well.

During a recent post-fight press conference after his Dana White Contenders Series show, the UFC boss was asked for his thoughts on his longtime fellow promoter finally calling it a career.

White had nothing but good things to say about McMahon, claiming he has nothing but respect for Vince, while acknowledging he’s also “buried the hatchet in my back a few times.”

“Oh, I got stories about Vince for days, White said. “But yeah, you know, what that guy built and what he’s done is incredible. He’s been doing it for 50-plus years. You know, I watched that stuff as a kid, and to still be here doing it now, it’s phenomenal.

“He’s a killer, he’s buried the hatchet in my back a few times – but that’s what you’re dealing with. It’s not like you – you don’t deal with a killer and not expect him to try and kill you. Yeah, I have nothing but respect for Vince though.”

The UFC and WWE have seemingly had a good relationship with one another in the past several years. For a time, Brock Lesnar split his time between the two companies before ultimately returning to WWE on a more permanent basis.

White has also been in the crowd for WrestleMania in the past when Ronda Rousey competed, while Vince McMahon has also been seen cageside at UFC shows as well.

In fact, McMahon was recently Octagon-side, along with his daughter Stephanie McMahon, son-in-law Triple H, and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

Vince McMahon on UFC. Wow, what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/2uv4vahWyX — Troydan (@Troydan) July 3, 2022

At the show, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya actually used The Undertaker’s entrance prior to his title bout against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 main event.