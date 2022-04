Referee Aja Smith made history last night when she officiated her first match at WrestleMania.

Aja Smith, who’s real name is Daphanie LaShaunn, made history when she became the first black female to officiate a match at WrestleMania. She was the referee for the match between The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) and The Miz & Logan Paul.

Daphanie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the history making experience.

I’m really reffing my first mania. I’m really getting married. Two things I never expected. Been sitting here in silence just reflecting. It’s been a roller coaster these last few years. I was just trying to stay afloat and now I’m riding the waves bby. God is good all the time. — Daphanie LaShaunn???? (@RefAjaWWE) March 30, 2022

First Wrestlemania? First Black female to officiate on Wrestlemania?????? Right after my match I cried, called my family, and then gave myself the biggest pat on the back. I worked for every ounce of this. Keep grinding. It’ll pay off! And that’s on Daphanie LaShaunn??? pic.twitter.com/BQfbl3EQHS — Daphanie LaShaunn???? (@RefAjaWWE) April 3, 2022

LaShaunn is currently engaged to former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff.