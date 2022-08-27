Watch: Darby Allin Peforms Insane Jump in a Jeep

On AEW programming, Darby Allin has never shied away from taking risks in the name of entertainment.

It was in May this year that Allin hit an incredible Swanton Bomb off a ladder onto Jeff Hardy, wowing fans and those in the industry alike.

Jumping the Jeep

Allin’s death-defying antics aren’t just for AEW programming, as the former AEW TNT Champion likes to live on the edge outside of the ring.

This week, Allin took to social media to share his latest stunt, which included a much bigger vehicle than his skateboard.

In the clip, Allin drives a silver Jeep over his house, which he called the “sketchiest stunt” he’s ever done.

The Jeep barely grazed the side of Allin’s house, and the vehicle then landed nose first into a series of trailers, which served to cushion the fall.

In the caption, Allin also confirmed that this was a 96-foot jump.

AEW have not commented on the popular wrestler’s latest stunt but they did share the video on their own social media channels.

Allin’s Stunts

This is hardly the first time Darby Allin has taken his death-defying antics outside of the ring.

In July, Allin appeared at a Nitro Circus event, the same week he was attacked at a meet and greet with fans by the House of Black’s Brody King.

At the Circus, Allin attempted a backup on a trike, the first time being unsuccessful.

Failing to get enough rotation, Allin landed on his back and slid down the ramp, but was much closer on his second try before wiping out.