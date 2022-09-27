DDP and Jake Roberts Reminisce on Living Together, Helping Marcus Bagwell

On the most recent edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famers “Diamond” Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts took questions from listeners with co-host Conrad Thompson. One question led to DDP and Roberts discussing the more difficult times they had while living together.

Roberts has battled addiction to drugs and alcohol, but it reached a tipping point before he moved in with Page in 20212. Roberts, under the guidance of Page, was able to overcome his tribulations as documented in The Resurrection of Jake Roberts.

Living together through troubled times

(via AEW)

Listener Dan asked, “When you lived together and times got tough, how were you both able to realize that tough love and getting Jake help was more important than just giving in to outbursts, even if it may have cost you your relationship?”

After a pause and a laugh from Page – “As Jake points to me” – Page said he usually does some morning meditative time, but he wasn’t doing it at the time they were living together. What he did have was gratitude, specifically toward Roberts and the late Dusty Rhodes. Page was a little choked up as he discussed how those two were the only ones who really believed in him.

When Page asked Roberts how he could repay him for his time and investment, he said Roberts simply replied, “Pass it on.” He said that respect he had and still has for Roberts led to not only taking in Roberts, but, “It could takedown the sometimes anger, sometimes bewilderment (laughs), you know, and know that I just needed to breathe and believe and keep moving forward.”

Roberts added that when he and Page had their confrontations, he knew the bottom line: “If I leave here, I’m done.” He admitted he would argue points, but not to “being ran out of there.” He said he wasn’t afraid to drop down to his knees and asked to stay, that he needed Page.

Continuing to “pass it on” with Marcus Bagwell

Buff Bagwell

They used that moment to transition into who they’re helping now: Marchs “Buff” Bagwell. Page said while Bagwell is a good guy, “He’s an asshole.”

Roberts added that as performers, “Sometimes we get caught up in our own publicity and our own bullshit that we get lost, and once you’re lost, it’s hard to get back. He said Bagwell is adapting like Roberts did a decade ago, but added, “This is your last chance, Buff – Marcus. If you don’t make it through this, don’t find a better path, you’ll be the next one we bury.”

Bagwell was in at least two major auto accidents in the past decade, one in 2012 and another in 2020. Both left him with multiple fractures and other injuries, and the 2020 accident resulted in an arrest on multiple charges.

Roberts ended this listener question by saying he likes to mentor and help people that are still struggling, but the tough thing is to not become emotionally connected to that person because “their sickness will end up hurting you, and that’s something I have to be careful of.”

The two went on to answer more questions, including the WCW locker room in 1995 when Atlanta won the World Series, if either were interested in running their own promotion or a show (an emphatic no from both), Roberts’ (negative) experience with World Class Championship Wrestling, and more.

If using this transcription, please give credit to SEScoops and DDP Snake Pit.