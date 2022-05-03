Deonna Purrazzo On Chelsea Green, Losing to Mickie James

Deonna Purrazzo prided herself on being a double champion. She held the ROH and AAA Women’s titles simultaneously and would issue the “Champ Champ Challenge”.

She lost her AAA Reina de Reinas title at Rebellion on April 23 to Taya Valkyrie, which ended her reign at 252 days.

When SESoops’ Ella Jay caught up with “The Virtuosa” at WrestleCon, they discussed this and more.

On Chelsea Green

Deonna Purrazzo was asked who she thinks is the biggest surprise to step up to the plate recently. She named Chelsea Green.

“You know, what, I’m gonna have to say Chelsea [Green] was the biggest surprise. When I talked about this, we know her arm wasn’t really broken, whether she and I are in cahoots or not. No one will ever know. But, yeah, it was a surprise to see your best friend come out there. Always. And then, the three-way I think, you know, I put myself in a predicament where I could have lost, but I am The Virtuosa, and I said it on Impact when you mess with the bull you get the goddamn horns!”

Purrazzo also said that she would pick Chelsea Green as her tag team partner if she were to go after the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

Purrazzo was also asked about her thoughts on the turn of events with Mickie and Chelsea:

“You know what? I know Mickie’s your number one, but I will say that I obviously saw this coming. Mickie is selfish, Mickie wants what Mickie wants and doesn’t want to give to anyone else and that’s just who she is. And you know, what, if she wants to live her life like that. That’s fine. But when people are giving the way Chelsea and I are giving you get fed up really quick. And that’s what happens.”

On Being A Champ Champ Champ

The Champ Champ.

Purrazzo held two championships at the same time – Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s Reina de Reinas Championship, and Ring of Honor’s Women’s World Championship. She lost the former to Taya Valkyrie on April 23 at Rebellion. But when she held the two titles, she called herself “The Champ Champ”. Purrazzo is also a two-time Knockouts Champion. She was asked if we will ever see “The Champ Champ Champ” era.

“I’d be the Champ Champ Champ. Yeah. Absolutely. I think there’s just this like an innate thing in all of us Knockouts that you want to be The Knockouts Champion. If you don’t want to be a champion in wrestling, you should not be in wrestling. So, of course, I have my eye on Miss Tasha Steelz. Tasha and I have a long history together. I don’t want to say it’s trainer-trainee, but it’s kind of like that, that dynamic is a little bit like that. So, you know, I was so proud that she won, but at the same time, I want to kick her ass and break her arm and get my Championship back.”

Losing To Mickie James

Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo at Hard To Kill.

At Hard To Kill, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Deathmatch to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo was asked what is her response to James sitting on the chair looking at her, and where she wants to go after this chapter is closed.

“You go on and you win more championships like I did. No, on a serious note, this underlying story that we didn’t really talk too much about of me being The Virtuosa, this evil queen that has the hold on The Knockouts championship for so long. And it was like, who’s finally gonna dethrone her? And I think the symbolism in the table being on me. There are chairs and Mickie sitting on top of me was really the perfect ending to my chapter in that time of my life.”

Thoughts On Texas

WrestleCon took place at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Purrazzo was asked what she liked about the state, and she quickly responded she loved the Texan accent. She also added that she’s had some of the best Mexican food there.

“Ooh, I say y’all all the time. So I love that everyone here and just it feels natural to be it down in Dallas and just be like, ‘sup y’all?’ like everyone is like you lost the Jersey in you, you say y’all? But I said y’all, when I lived in Jersey and where I’m from in Jersey is not the city Jersey. So I love that everyone has an accent and I’ve had the best Mexican food possible for lunch and dinner last night. So, the food is good.”

Purrazzo announced that she is engaged to fellow New Jersey native Steve Maclin in February 2022. She recalled how when wrestling at JCW a few weeks ago, the crowd chanted “Mr. Purrazo” at him.