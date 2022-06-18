Details on Brock Lesnar’s Return

Some details on the return of Brock Lesnar have emerged.

The June 17 episode of WWE SmackDown was headlined by an Undisputed Universal Championship match between titleholder Roman Reigns and Riddle. Reigns ended up hitting a spear on Riddle, who attempted a springboard, for the win.

Now, Riddle can never challenge Roman for the gold again.

After the match, Roman Reigns grabbed the mic and said there’s no one left. Brock Lesnar’s music then hit and he ended up hitting an F5 on Reigns.

It was announced after SmackDown that Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Notes on Brock Lesnar’s Return

Before the Brock appearance, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter did note that WWE had a plan B for Reigns’ SummerSlam opponent and it wasn’t Riddle.

WWE had to come up with a plan B as the initial idea was to book Roman vs. Randy Orton. That plan went awry as it became apparent that Orton may need back surgery and could be out for the remainder of 2022.

Fightful is now reporting that Brock Lesnar’s return was in the works for roughly three weeks. This dispels rumors that he was brought in for shock value to take attention off the Vince McMahon investigation as The Wall Street Journal report hadn’t been released at that time.

As expected, Lesnar’s return was not listed in the internal run sheets as it probably would’ve leaked ahead of time.