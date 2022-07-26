Details on Who Wrote The First WWE RAW After Vince’s Resignation

We have some backstage details to pass along on who wrote this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW after Vince McMahon‘s resignation.

As noted, McMahon stepped down as head of creative, leaving Triple H to fill the void. This was the first episode of Monday Night RAW in which McMahon was not backstage running the show.

Who Wrote This Week’s WWE RAW?

However, the show did have McMahon’s fingerprints on it. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, much of the show was already written on Thursday of last week. Nobody ripped up anything and only a few minor changes were made.

For the most part, the show fans saw this week was the one that had already been approved. Fans will likely have to wait until after SummerSlam for any major changes to be seen, as the storylines leading into the event are already laid out.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the new regime does for the on-screen WWE product. McMahon has been at the helm of creative for decades, however, in recent years he’s received heavy criticism for the product that has been dished out.

With Triple H now overseeing things, WWE fans are hoping for a much different product, especially with the TV-14 format seemingly returning after SummerSlam. Not only is McMahon out as head of creative, but he was forced to step down as WWE CEO as well.

Now, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan serve as co-CEOs of WWE.